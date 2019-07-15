Linda Juanita Carnes BLYTHEWOOD - Mrs. Linda Juanita Carnes, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Mrs. Linda was born on August 14, 1952 in Orangeburg, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Learon Carnes and the late Juanita Thompson Carnes. She was retired from AT&T. After retiring she worked as an LPN. She was predeceased by her son, James Murphy Brigman, Jr. Mrs. Linda was survived by her daughter, Anita and Lee Amaker of Orangeburg; her grandchildren, Hunter, Abby and Brent Amaker all of Orangeburg, Chris Brigman (Ariel Hart) of Orangeburg and Anna Brigman of Blythewood; brother, Larry and Linda Carnes of Sandy Run; domestic partner, Charles "Bubbie" Luthern of Blythewood and her fur babies, Callie and Chance. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on July 15, 2019