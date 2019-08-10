Linda Carnes BLYTHEWOOD - Mrs. Linda Juanita Carnes, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home. A Celebration of Life Drop-in will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Funny Farms in Willington Lakes; 401 Willing Lakes Court, Orangeburg, SC. Please join us in celebrating her life. All you have to do is bring a memory. Friends may call at the home of Anita and Lee Amaker. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019