Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Culler. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Rosary 5:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 1709 Lyttleton Street Camden , SC View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 1709 Lyttleton Street Camden , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Culler CAMDEN - A Mass of Christian Burial for Linda Laird Culler, age 79, will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the church. The family will receive friends at the church following the Rosary. Linda died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Leesburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Christopher Laird, III and Evelyn Wright Mitchell. Linda was a retired registered nurse, working at several local hospitals over the course of her career, including as the head nurse of the labor and delivery department at Richland Memorial when the hospital first opened. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and a wonderful cook who deeply enjoyed taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Madison Culler; children, John Madison Culler, Jr. of Louisville, KY, Thomas Wade Culler (Kathy) of Lake Wateree, Christopher Clayton Culler (Barbara) of Camden, Andrea Culler Roche (Jimmy) of Lake Murray, and Jennifer Culler Thompson (Ronnie) of Camden; grandchildren, Lindsay Culler, Langston Mahoney (Tim), Madison Culler (Ashley), Clayton Culler, Neal Culler (Lindsey), Robin Frye (Jerome), Serjio Montiel, Jesus Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, Sidney Key, Spencer Key, Lee Thompson, and Granger Thompson; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Boyd of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law, Judy Murray of Kingston, WA; three nephews and a niece. Linda was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Christopher Laird, IV and Gary Samuel Laird. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or to Catholic Charities of SC, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Culler family by visiting

Linda Culler CAMDEN - A Mass of Christian Burial for Linda Laird Culler, age 79, will be celebrated at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the church. The family will receive friends at the church following the Rosary. Linda died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Leesburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Christopher Laird, III and Evelyn Wright Mitchell. Linda was a retired registered nurse, working at several local hospitals over the course of her career, including as the head nurse of the labor and delivery department at Richland Memorial when the hospital first opened. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and a wonderful cook who deeply enjoyed taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Madison Culler; children, John Madison Culler, Jr. of Louisville, KY, Thomas Wade Culler (Kathy) of Lake Wateree, Christopher Clayton Culler (Barbara) of Camden, Andrea Culler Roche (Jimmy) of Lake Murray, and Jennifer Culler Thompson (Ronnie) of Camden; grandchildren, Lindsay Culler, Langston Mahoney (Tim), Madison Culler (Ashley), Clayton Culler, Neal Culler (Lindsey), Robin Frye (Jerome), Serjio Montiel, Jesus Ramirez, Jose Ramirez, Sidney Key, Spencer Key, Lee Thompson, and Granger Thompson; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Boyd of Columbus, GA; sister-in-law, Judy Murray of Kingston, WA; three nephews and a niece. Linda was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Christopher Laird, IV and Gary Samuel Laird. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or to Catholic Charities of SC, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Culler family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close