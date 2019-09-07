Linda Ellen Boatwright EASTOVER - Linda Ellen Boatwright, 76, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel officiated by Pastor Tim Driggers. The family will receive friends and family from 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Sumter on August 6, 1943, the daughter of the late Felix Edward "Eddie" and Martha Elma Dickerson Brown. Linda truly was a renaissance woman, she was musician, an artist, a poet, writer, and world traveler; but most importantly, she cherished her relationship with Christ. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Ernestine Elease Brown. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Ralph Boatwright; five children, Mark E. Boatwright, Raelyn B. Driggers (Tim), Leslie A. Biddle (John), Jennifer L. Boatwright (Justin Kuhns), and Jonathan D. Boatwright (Rhea); grandchildren, Seth E. Boatwright, Stephen C. Boatwright, Sean E. Boatwright, Morgan Miller, Mark A. Boatwright, Calah M. Wilkerson, Megan M. Fillmore, Amanda L. Driggers, Timothy H. Driggers,II, Margaret A. Biddle, Karen E. Biddle, and Desirei L. "Bean" Boatwright; eleven great-grandchildren; and her aunt, Dorothy Dickerson Zeek, who she loved dearly. Linda also leaves behind countless friends and "adopted" children. Flowers are appreciated, as well as memorial contributions in Linda's honor to Congaree Baptist Church, 1229 Congaree Church Road, Gadsden, SC 29052. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 7, 2019