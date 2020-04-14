Linda G. Gunter PELION - Linda Gail Gunter 62, of Pelion, wife of Lynwood B. Gunter, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Eugene Crowe and Joyce Melinda Pate Crowe. She was a secretary with the Lexington County Probation and Parole Office. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Darren J. Crosland (Nicole) and Lee Pitt (Jaimie); five grandchildren, Reagen Crosland, Brice Crosland, Matthew Dewolfee, Conner Crosland and Caroline Pitt; three brothers, Larry, Barry Crowe and Scott Blair. A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at Oakgrove Baptist Church cemetery in Gilbert SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2020