Linda G. Jacobs WEST COLUMBIA - Linda G. Jacobs, 68, of West Columbia, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in Washington, Iowa, she was the daughter of William Christie Rickey and the late Kathryn Neona Rickey (née Perrin). Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, West Columbia Ward. She was a gentle and kind spirit, who always had a loving, positive word for everyone she met. She will be dearly missed by all. Linda is survived by her four children, Briggitt (Joe) Gandy of Mobile, AL, Britany (Jeff) Davis of North Charleston, SC, Bryan (Kristy) Jacobs of West Columbia, SC and Brandi Wilson of Anderson, SC; 10 Grandchildren, Hunter, Clara, Logan, Jordan, Brittany, Dominic, Dante, Daylin, Kaylee and Briana; sisters, Shirley (Gary) and Arlene (LaVern); Stepmother, Joyce; nieces, nephew and numerous cousins and other family members. Visitation will be at 2 o'clock Sunday May 19th at Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service in West Columbia followed by the funeral service at 4 o'clock with Bishop Levi Campbell officiating. Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, Dept of SC P.O. Box 5317 West Columbia, SC 29169 Attn: Monika Lamb (treasurer) Re: Linda Jacobs
Published in The State on May 18, 2019