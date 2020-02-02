Linda Godbold Carter IRMO - Linda Godbold Carter, 72, was born June 16, 1947 in Marion, SC and passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Faye Smith Godbold. Ms. Carter retired from Shaw Air Force Base after 42 years of service. She is survived by daughter, Shannon Elvington (Chris) of Irmo; granddaughters, Emily Carter-Booth and Abigail Carter-Booth; brother, Lee Godbold of Lexington and step-mother, June Godbold, and predeceased by brother, Tim Godbold and parents. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020