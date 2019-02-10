Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Goff. View Sign

Linda Ray Goff COLUMBIA Linda Ray Goff, 78, of Columbia, died Friday, February 8, 2019. Born April 10, 1940 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late A. Frank and Eltis Ray Barton Brown. Linda was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church and retired as an Administrative Assistant from the SC Department of Juvenile Justice. Always focused on her family, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Leonard Lee Goff, Jr.; her beloved children, Lisa Ray Clark of Columbia, Carol Lynn Hickson (Bennie) of Columbia, Leonora Lee Dillon (Billy) of Bishopville, MD, Linda LuAnn Hiter (Bill) of Columbia, Lloyd Carroll Goff (Alisha) of Columbia; grandchildren, Candice Pacheco, Calvin C. Clark, Cara C. Clark, Christopher B. Goff, Bennie W. Hickson, III, Nabaasa F. Hickson, Lyn R. Hickson, Lyndsey R. Cooper, A. Lane Dillon, Logan B. Dillon, Leonard L. Goff, III, Frankie I. Lyles, Slade L. Lyles, and Wyatt R. Lyles; great-grandchildren, Pyeton R. Clark and Charlotte E. Pacheco; a brother, Lloyd Wyman Brown (Wanda) of Columbia; and a sister, Lucille E. Keels of Prosperity. The funeral service for Mrs. Goff will be held 2 o'clock, Wednesday, February 13th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

