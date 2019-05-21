Linda Grace Senterfeit GASTON- Linda Senterfeit, 71, of Gaston, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born April 14, 1948 in Wagner, SC to the late, Wesley V. Sturkie and Beulah Rankin. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Southland Chapel. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Ray Senterfeit of Gaston; daughter, Angela Gunter-Holley (James) of Lexington; two grandchildren and sister, Mary Johnson of Aiken. She was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Sturkie and James Robert Sturkie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawmetto Life Line, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 21, 2019