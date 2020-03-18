Linda Griffin Michalski WEST COLUMBIA - Linda Griffin Michalski, 61, of West Columbia, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, March 15th, 2020. She was born on October 15th, 1958 in Kinston, NC and was the daughter of Barbara and James Griffin. Linda married Bob Michalski on November 19th, 1988 at New Covenant Church in West Columbia, SC. After she graduated from Columbia College with her Master's Degree in Music Education, she began her 40 yearlong teaching career in the classroom and as a private piano teacher. She touched the lives of thousands of children. In addition to teaching, she served as the Music Director and pianist at New Covenant Church (now The Edge) for twenty years. She has spent the last nineteen years as the music teacher at Congaree Elementary School. Surviving are her husband, Bob Michalski; children, Lindy Hope Collum (Ralph), and Melody Hope Laurel (Anthony); and 3 grandchildren, Lindley, Ian, and Eli Collum. There will be a visitation on Thursday, March 19th, from 6-8 p.m., at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, and a private burial afterwards. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lighthouse for Life, 732 Broad River Road, Suite K #247, Irmo, SC 29063 or lighthousefor-life.org to fight against human trafficking.
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2020