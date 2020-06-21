Linda Hurst Williams COLUMBIA - Linda Hurst Williams of Columbia, SC went home to be with her Creator on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Born on February 10, 1944 in Chesterfield, SC, she was the daughter of Roy LeGrande Hurst and Madge Gaskins Hurst. Linda graduated from Chesterfield High School and excelled in academics and sports. In her senior year she was voted MVP of her basketball team when they won the state championship. In 1966 she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, with a minor in art, from Columbia College where she was a member of the Alpha Kappa Gamma Honor Society. She went on to earn a Master's degree in mathematics from the University of South Carolina. Afterwards, she taught math for 28 years in the Columbia area at Alcorn, Irmo, and Dutch Fork. Linda was a very gifted vocalist and sang in the choir as an undergraduate at Columbia College and for many years in the choir of Union United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member since the 1970s. In addition to the choir, Linda was a long-time member of the Worship Committee. Preceding her in death were her parents Roy LeGrande and Madge Gaskins Hurst and her brother John Thomas (Jeep) Hurst all of Chesterville, SC; Candice Hinze Williams (deceased wife of Vernon Craig Williams III). Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Vernon Craig (Butch) Williams; sister Mary Hurst Watson (Sam) of Edgefield, SC; children Vernon Craig Williams III (Melissa) and Thomas LeGrande Williams (Jenni) of Irmo; grandchildren Alex, Max, Gavin, and Landon Williams of Irmo; Matthew Fusco of Charleston, SC and Madison Fusco of Atlanta, GA. The family extends a gratitude of thanks and appreciation to the staff of South Carolina Oncology Associates with a special thank you to nurses Ann and Dusty for the loving care they provided to Linda in her time of need. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 22, at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC with Rev. Stephen Taylor officiating. A graveside service will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd., Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church or Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. The service will be live streamed for those not able to attend; access to the live stream can be reached via the website of the Dunbar Funeral Home in Irmo. Once on the website, navigate to the obituary of Linda Hurst Williams and look for the link entitled "Join Livestream". May God bless all the friends of the family who have offered prayers and shown love and concern during this time of loss. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.