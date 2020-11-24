Linda Jones Williams
November 6, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Swansea, South Carolina - Our Heavenly Father gave our beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother her wings and called her to her heavenly home for eternity on November 21, 2020. Linda Jones Williams was born to Haywood Ivan and Mildred Rogers Jones on November 6, 1947, in Florence County South Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church. A private burial with immediate family will follow in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.*
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Women's Group, PO Box 148, Swansea, SC 29160.
Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
.
*CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.