Linda Leaphart Rea LEXINGTON - Linda Leaphart Rea died November 3, 2019, after a 2 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma. Linda was the daughter of the late Thomas Clyde and Bessie Mathias Leaphart. Linda was a lifelong member of St. David Lutheran Church where she was involved in many of its ministries, including the Women of the ELCA. She served as part-time church organist for a number of years and organized the Children's Choir program in the 80's, served several terms on Church Council, organized the Campus Ministry Committee as well as the UCS Campus Ministry Board. Linda was a graduate of Lexington High School Class of 1965 and completed the Legal Secretary Course at Richland TEC in 1966. She retired from the SC Attorney General's Office in 2007. Linda is survived by her three children, Kirsten Rea Davis (David), Robert Beattie Rea (Wendy) and Curtis Clyde Rea (Marian). She was "Mimi" to six precious grandchildren, Caroline Bess Davis, Andrew Beattie Rea, Thomas Cooper Rea, Elliott McKenzie Rea, Noah Robert Rea and Georgia Margaret (Maggie) Rea. She was predeceased by her husband, James R. "Bob" Rea, and twin grandsons. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at St. David Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church; 132 St. David Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019