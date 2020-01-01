Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Love Levkoff. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Love Levkoff COLUMBIA - Linda Love Levkoff, 68, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC. She was born on March 11, 1951 in McColl, SC to the late Dr. C. W. Love and Dorothy Gibson Love. She graduated from MUSC in Charleston, SC with a degree in Dental Assisting. She began work for her father at his dental practice in McColl. Linda later moved to Columbia where she met her husband, George, and worked in his dental practice. Linda was married to the Honorable Robin Tallon of Hemingway, SC and later married Dr. George Julian Levkoff from Columbia, SC in 1981. They have been married for 38 years. Raised in the Methodist Church, Linda enjoyed philanthropy, going to the beach, living on Lake Murray, her dogs, and being with friends and family. Linda was fiercely protective of all those she loved. Linda is survived by her spouse, George, of Chapin; her children, Tatum Wilkinson (Todd) of Columbia, Julian Levkoff (Bonnie) of Chapin, Phillip Levkoff (Katie) of Lexington, and Seth Levkoff (Mary Ann) of Apex, NC; her siblings, Charles Love, Jr. (Cathy) of McColl, Catherine Vitale (Anthony) of Chapin and Alan Love of Little River, SC; her grandchildren, John and Gibson Darby, Grayson and Hudson Levkoff, Noelle Levkoff, Charlotte and Mila Levkoff, and Abi, Colin and Katie Wilkinson. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Linda's favorite charities: SC School for the Deaf and Blind, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302;355 Cedar Springs Road Spartanburg, SC 29302 or SQ Rescue, Inc. for pet rehoming and rehabilitation, PO Box 291450, Columbia, SC 29229. Memories may be shared at

