Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Reed. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Reed ELGIN - Celebration of life services for Linda L. Reed, 70, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Notre Dame Cemetery in South Hadley, MA. Mrs. Reed passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Holyoke, MA, a daughter of late William Lancto and Rita King Lancto. She was employed at Pontiac Foods, was a member of St. John Neumann Church, was an avid Gamecocks fan and cherished her dogs. Linda had a fierce competitive spirit that served her well at the bridge table and on the tennis courts, where she treasured and made many strong connections that lasted for decades. She was a loyal and thoughtful friend who strived to make others feel special anytime she could with the endless amounts of unconditional love that she gave so freely. Most importantly, Linda was devoted to her family and deeply loved being a grandmother and the relationships she held with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean Lancto Williams. Survivors include her son, Rodger Reed, Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Rebecca Reed; two grandchildren, Lea Reed and Rodger Reed III; sister, Rita Ann Griswald; and brother, William "Bill" Lancto (Lynn). The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to her medical staff and friends for their compassion and care during her extended illness. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC. Memories may be shared at

Linda L. Reed ELGIN - Celebration of life services for Linda L. Reed, 70, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Inurnment will follow at a later date in the Notre Dame Cemetery in South Hadley, MA. Mrs. Reed passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Holyoke, MA, a daughter of late William Lancto and Rita King Lancto. She was employed at Pontiac Foods, was a member of St. John Neumann Church, was an avid Gamecocks fan and cherished her dogs. Linda had a fierce competitive spirit that served her well at the bridge table and on the tennis courts, where she treasured and made many strong connections that lasted for decades. She was a loyal and thoughtful friend who strived to make others feel special anytime she could with the endless amounts of unconditional love that she gave so freely. Most importantly, Linda was devoted to her family and deeply loved being a grandmother and the relationships she held with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean Lancto Williams. Survivors include her son, Rodger Reed, Jr. (Wendy); daughter, Rebecca Reed; two grandchildren, Lea Reed and Rodger Reed III; sister, Rita Ann Griswald; and brother, William "Bill" Lancto (Lynn). The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to her medical staff and friends for their compassion and care during her extended illness. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close