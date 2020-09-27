Linda Rose Rodgers
August 19, 1959 - September 24, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - IRMO - It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Linda Rose Rodgers. She was the daughter of Lydia Gonzalez and Fili Leasiolagi. Linda leaves behind her loving husband, Tom Rodgers; their two daughters, Simi and Carolina; and her siblings, Robert, Mark, Herbert, Julien, Louis, and Christina. She was born in the Bronx, New York, on August 19, 1959. When Linda was eight years old, her stepfather, Fili, adopted her and her siblings and moved them out to Hawaii.
Linda was an educator for over 30 years - she taught English to non-native English speakers, Spanish, and Hebrew. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, volunteering, reading, bicycling, watching, and playing tennis, and taking care of others. Linda was proud of her Puerto Rican roots and was an active member of the Jewish community in Columbia, SC. Linda had an enormous heart filled with love, compassion, and understanding for all. She had the ability to make friends with anyone and everyone because she was the type of person who never wanted anyone to feel left out. She would bring you in, make you feel welcome, and listen without judgement.
Linda loved to watch her Magnolia tree bloom every year and passed her love of flowers onto her daughters. Linda valued education and the power of knowledge. She worked her way through college and earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Education with an emphasis on Early Childhood Education. Linda's selflessness was infinite and boundless. She had an incredible laugh, smile, and spirit that filled up every room she entered. She encouraged her daughters to pursue their dreams by telling them "¡Sí, se puede!", which means "yes, it can be done". In hard times, she radiated positivity, strength, and confidence. Linda was humble and down to earth. She did not care about material possessions, she cared about being a woman of her word and living to serve others.
Her memory will live on forever in our hearts. The graveside service for Mrs. Rodgers will be held 11am, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Beth Shalom, Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, 1401 Arcadia Lakes Drive, Columbia. Rabbi Jonathan Case will officiate.
