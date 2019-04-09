Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Rowland. View Sign

Linda M. Rowland COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Linda M. Rowland, 58, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Rowland died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Farmington, New Mexico, she was a daughter of Josie Jones Mims and the late Robert Linton Mims. She worked in the City of Columbia Police Department for 10 years and later retired as office manager for South Carolina Department of Transportation after 28 years. A member of VFW Women Auxiliary #641, she loved traveling, arts and crafts, the beach, and her flower gardens. Surviving are her husband, James F. "Jimmy" Rowland, Jr.; son, Christopher S. Chandler; daughter, Kimberly Lynn Clark (Thomas); one grandchild, Britney Heather Clark; her mother, Josie Mims; and her two beloved dachshunds, Annie and Ashley. Memories may be shared at

