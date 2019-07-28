Linda J. Seiser IRMO - Linda J. Seiser, 76, of Irmo, SC passed away peacefully at her home on July 17, 2019. She survived by her husband, Paul, of almost 50 years; sisters, Mary (Gary) Jaszczak and Janet (Roger) Hall; and several nieces and nephews, Jeff Bright, Greg Bright, Eric Jaszczak, Nicole Jaszczak and Jenal Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert D. and Jean Bright; and her brother, Albert J Bright. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC 29072. No Prior Visitation. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice in West Columbia, SC or . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 28, 2019