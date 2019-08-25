Linda Thomas Smith COLUMBIA A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Thomas Smith will be held Monday at 12 noon in the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Irving R. Smith; sons, Rashod Scott, Randolph Scott, and Anwar Scott; mother, Helen Burton Thomas; stepsons, Irving R. Smith, III, Rylan Smith, and William Smith; stepdaughter, Lauren Smith-Christie; two grandchildren; sisters, Annette Henighan and Valerie Nesmith; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019