Linda Strange CANTON, GA - Linda Strange, age 75, of Canton, Ga passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Brian Nursing Center. She was a registered nurse, a Shaklee distributor and a member of Quail Hollow Garden Club. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at South Canton Funeral Home. Preceded in death by: Parents: Paul & Hazel Covington; Husband: Larry Strange. Survivors include: Son - Larry Strange, Jr., Daughter - Tracey Strange, Grandchildren - Ashley Strange & Nicholas Bonza, Several Nieces & Nephews also survive. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Strange.
Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2019