Linda Wingard Coker CLEVELAND, GA - Mrs. Linda Cathy Wingard Coker, 69, formerly of Pelion and Greenville, SC entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Mrs. Linda is the wife of James Stanley "Stan" Coker. They have been married 37 years. Her son is Scott Coker. She is the daughter of Leland "L. C." Wingard and the late Carolyn Elizabeth "Betty" Yon Wingard. Mrs. Linda graduated USC and then obtained her Masters' Degree in Divinity from Duke University. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Linda will be held at 2 pm Friday in the Pelion United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Pelion Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Julius Hadden will be ministering to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelion UMC at P. O. Box 27 Pelion, SC 29123 or the Humane Society at 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037. Condolences to the Coker/Wingard family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 26, 2019