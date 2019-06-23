Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Woolam. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda E. Woolam IRMO The funeral service for Linda E. Woolam, 77, will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212 with the Reverend Dr. Mark Bredholt, officiating. Linda's visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00-11:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Linda was born on January 17, 1942 in Moultrie, G.A. and passed away on June 19, 2019. She was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Linda was an avid gardener and cook who loved sharing her talents with others. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and loved ones. She was a kind and caring mother and grammie who showered her family with love. She will be dearly missed and will live on in the hearts of those who knew her best. Survivors include sons, Joey Spigner and Stephen Spigner (Valerie), step-sons, Steve Woolam and John Woolam, step-daughter, Laura Jones, sister, Frances E. Jowers (Bill), brothers, Harold T. Edwards (Lydia), and C. Fred Edwards and brother-in-law, Wayne Tucker and sister-in-law Betty Woolam. Three grandchildren who knew her as Grammie; Kirsten, Heather and Justin Spigner. Those who preceded her in death include her husband, Robert L. Woolam, sister, Sara Louise Tucker and brother James I. Edwards. Memorials in Linda's honor may be directed to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063 On-line condolences may be sent to

