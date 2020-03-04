Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Visitation Following Services Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lindsay Anne (Connor) Stetson COLUMBIA-Lindsay Anne (Connor) Stetson, 36, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, September 2, 1983, she was a daughter of James Aloysius Connor and Catherine Anne Ciocca Connor. Lindsay was raised in the West Scranton community and graduated from Scranton Preparatory School in 2001. While in high school she lettered in softball and was captain of the cheerleading team. Lindsay then attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2005. After graduation, Lindsay remained at the University of Pittsburgh until 2006 where she earned credit towards her master's degree and received her national teaching certificate. She met her husband, Thomas Jay Stetson, in May of 2004 while they were both college students and neighbors. They later relocated from Pittsburgh, PA, to Davenport, IA, where Lindsay taught school and Thomas pursued his doctorate degree. After Tom graduated and a brief stay in Florida, they settled in Columbia and co-founded Columbia Family Chiropractic in 2010. Lindsay and Tom married on September 10, 2011 and welcomed their son, Connor Thomas Stetson, in August of 2013. Lindsay took great joy in being a mother and supporting her husband in his chiropractic practice. She was involved in various local charitable organizations and had just recently started SpreadJOY, a nonprofit organization focused on giving directly to people and families in order to make an immediate and significant impact of JOY in their lives. Lindsay had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up the room. She fought her disease for almost three years. The whole time she focused on others and spreading joy to those with whom she interacted. She made friends wherever she went and held on to them. She was deeply loved by her husband and son, as well as her family. Survivors include her parents, James Aloysius Connor and Catherine Anne Connor; husband, Tom Stetson; son, Connor Stetson; brother, James Connor (Joanna) and their children, Cashel, Garren, and Declan; sister, Katlyn Connor and her child, Maliya Barnes; brother, Casey Connor; paternal grandfather, James Connor (Nori). Lindsay is also survived by her sister-in-law, Angi Roedig (Michael) and their children, Jacob and Sophia; brother-in-law, Michael Stetson (Trisha) and their children, Michael, Lucas, and Gracie; and brother-in-law, Travis Stetson (Jess). The Celebration of Life for Lindsay will be held 2 o'clock Saturday, March 7th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. A visitation will follow at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life in Scranton, PA, will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that all donations be made to Lindsay's SpreadJOY. Once the donation tab is launched, please visit spreadjoy.cc to give. Memories and condolences may be shared at

