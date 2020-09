Lionel Lee Moss CHARLESTON - Lionel Lee Moss 88, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph J Moss and Mable Riek Moss Broad. He is survived by his wife Patricia Buckley Moss. Lee was a retired dancer and videographer. He earned several photo awards while working with Kodak. Lee and Patricia were married in the Charleston Harbor. There they ended this life together with a burial at sea.



