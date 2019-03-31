Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Hollis. View Sign

Lisa Ellen Hollis RIDGEWAY - Lisa Ellen Hollis, 50, of Ridgeway passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Norris and Beverly Aughtry Hollis. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her brother, Gary Thomas Hollis and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at Sawneys Creek Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Dean Reynolds. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 State Highway 34 E. Ridgeway, SC 29130. Viewing hours will be available on Sunday, March 31 from 1 4 o'clock PM. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Hollis family.

Lisa Ellen Hollis RIDGEWAY - Lisa Ellen Hollis, 50, of Ridgeway passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Norris and Beverly Aughtry Hollis. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her brother, Gary Thomas Hollis and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at Sawneys Creek Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Dean Reynolds. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 State Highway 34 E. Ridgeway, SC 29130. Viewing hours will be available on Sunday, March 31 from 1 4 o'clock PM. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Hollis family. Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close