Lisa Katherine Butler WEST COLUMBIA - Lisa Katherine Butler, daughter of Shirley Johnson Butler and the late Dr. William Warren Butler died at her home on May 17. She is survived by her brother Laurence (Larry) Butler, nieces , nephews and several cousins. Lisa was born in Charlotte, NC and grew up in West Columbia, SC. She graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School, received an undergraduate degree from Columbia College and attended The University of South Carolina for post graduate work in counseling. Lisa lived and worked in Atlanta for many years until her health began to decline. She returned to West Columbia to be near her parents and was an attentive, loving daughter. In healthier days she loved to travel to France and was an excellent cook. Lisa was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Columbia. A time for a service will be determined at a later date.

