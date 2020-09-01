1/1
Lisa M. Carter
Lisa M. Carter ELGIN A memorials service for Lisa Michelle Carter, 54, will be held on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Ms. Carter passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Douglas Wesley and Evelyn Marie Emory Carlson. She was a member of Blaney Baptist Church. Ms. Carter loved spending time with her nieces, great-nieces, and animals. Surviving are her brother, Scott Douglas Carlson; nieces, Sabrina Williams and Stephanie Carlson; and great-nieces, Nicole Carlson, Alayna McCammon, Taira Williams and Skylar Williams. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Kenneth Gambrell; and niece, Sierra Carlson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
