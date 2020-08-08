1/2
Lisa Marie McCartha
1974 - 2020
Lisa Marie McCartha IRMO - Lisa Marie McCartha of Irmo, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 46. Lisa was born on January 20, 1974 in Columbia, SC. She grew up as one of 3 siblings and attended Irmo High School in Columbia. Lisa was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. In 2008, Lisa had her first child, a son, Dylan, followed by a daughter, Chloe in 2010. Being a mother brought her much happiness. She enjoyed growing flowers and spending time with her children. In addition to her children, she is survived by her parents, Wanda Sharpe Brown (Lloyd) of Columbia and Gene McCartha (Jean) of Gilbert; and her "2nd Mom", Jean Keisler of Gilbert. She is also survived by her sister, Michele Mast (Kevin); twin sister, Lori Stone; brother-in-heart, Lee Keisler (Shannon); stepbrothers, Mark Brown (Wanda), Bryan Brown (Sheri), and Scott Brown (Jaimie); as well as nine nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 3 until 5 o'clock, Saturday, August 22nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Chapel. The celebration of life will be held immediately following. Everyone is invited to attend; however, masks are required, and social distancing enforced to maintain a safe environment for all. A livestream may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/. Memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Children's Department, 201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC 29063. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
