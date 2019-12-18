Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Melton Chapman COLUMBIA - Lisa Melton Chapman, 60, of Columbia, SC passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1959 in Columbia, South Carolina to Eloise White Melton and Kirby Eugene Melton. Lisa was a graduate of Hammond Academy. She attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1982 where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She began her career at Policy Management Systems Corporation, but found her true calling in her passion for teaching young children. Lisa was a pre-school teaching assistant at Shandon United Methodist Church. Prior to that, she taught at Hammond School. She touched the lives of many students, families, and co-workers with her love and laughter. Lisa's personality was larger than life, and she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She was the older twin sister (by 3 minutes) to Pati. In true competitive fashion, Lisa was very proud of winning her first race. The bond between "the twins" was unbreakable. They finished each other's sentences and were unbeatable as a team. Being with the two of them usually resulted in infectious laughter for all around them. Lisa's greatest joy in life was her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and best friend, John, to whom she was completely devoted. They enjoyed their life together to the fullest. Lisa always wanted to ensure that John knew she was funny, and he did. Their two children, Graham and Frank, were their gifts from God, and she treasured her time with them. Lisa will continue to be with us through Graham, who inherited her outgoing personality, and through Frank, who shares her love for the beach. She enjoyed telling stories about all of them, usually with a laugh and always with pride. Lisa loved playing cards and Bingo. She was mischievous and liked playing jokes on those close to her. She enjoyed the Edisto Island Yacht Club, sunset golf cart rides with her husband and pups, and flip-flops (even in the winter). She was a gifted artist and was generous in sharing her work with others. Lisa had a strong faith and was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. To those she loved, Lisa was a fiercely loyal, compassionate, tenderhearted, yet strong, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend. Her parents and an infant daughter preceded her in death. Lisa is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Franklin Chapman III; daughter, Graham Ellison of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, John Franklin IV of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Pati Melton Derrick (Ray) of Columbia. She is also survived by her beloved Yorkies, Caid and Whaley. Lisa adored her large and loving family including Ann and Lee Faulks, Lee and Shannon Chapman, Gus and Page Chapman, Gracie Chapman, Catharine and Dwight DeLoach, Jeff and Marci Goodwyn as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street in Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in Satterlee Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for support to one of the following: Friends for Paws Rehome, Search + Rescue, P.O. Box 508 Bluffton, SC 29910 or Camp Cole, P.O. Box 6377 Columbia, SC 29260. Memories may be shared at

