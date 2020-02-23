Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lizzie Jeter. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Lizzie M. Jeter COLUMBIA - On February 21, 2020, with family at her side, the Lord sent his angels to bring our Mom home. Lizzie M. Jeter was born December 31, 1930, in Danburg, GA, a daughter of the late John and Ovalene Fain Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Jeter; son, Glenn C. Jeter; daughter, Teresa J. Oliver; as well as two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Norris (Michael) of Blythewood and Bonnie McManus of Greenwood; two sisters, Marie Sabbagha and Effie "Sis" Hoffman; and two brothers, F.M. "Pete" Cleveland and Roy Cleveland (Lucille). She was also the beloved grandmother of four grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Bryan, and Teresa; as well as seven great grandchildren. Lizzie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She had a green thumb and especially enjoyed growing a garden of beautiful flowers when she could. Lizzie loved to cook and continued to share her love of cooking with family and friends at the Waterford Senior Living community. We all loved her and will miss her every day. The graveside service for Lizzie will be held at 2:30 o'clock, Sunday, February 23rd at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, with Reverend R. Joseph Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock prior to the service at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Lizzie M. Jeter COLUMBIA - On February 21, 2020, with family at her side, the Lord sent his angels to bring our Mom home. Lizzie M. Jeter was born December 31, 1930, in Danburg, GA, a daughter of the late John and Ovalene Fain Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Jeter; son, Glenn C. Jeter; daughter, Teresa J. Oliver; as well as two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Norris (Michael) of Blythewood and Bonnie McManus of Greenwood; two sisters, Marie Sabbagha and Effie "Sis" Hoffman; and two brothers, F.M. "Pete" Cleveland and Roy Cleveland (Lucille). She was also the beloved grandmother of four grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Bryan, and Teresa; as well as seven great grandchildren. Lizzie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She had a green thumb and especially enjoyed growing a garden of beautiful flowers when she could. Lizzie loved to cook and continued to share her love of cooking with family and friends at the Waterford Senior Living community. We all loved her and will miss her every day. The graveside service for Lizzie will be held at 2:30 o'clock, Sunday, February 23rd at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, with Reverend R. Joseph Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock prior to the service at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close