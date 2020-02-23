Lizzie M. Jeter COLUMBIA - On February 21, 2020, with family at her side, the Lord sent his angels to bring our Mom home. Lizzie M. Jeter was born December 31, 1930, in Danburg, GA, a daughter of the late John and Ovalene Fain Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Jeter; son, Glenn C. Jeter; daughter, Teresa J. Oliver; as well as two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Norris (Michael) of Blythewood and Bonnie McManus of Greenwood; two sisters, Marie Sabbagha and Effie "Sis" Hoffman; and two brothers, F.M. "Pete" Cleveland and Roy Cleveland (Lucille). She was also the beloved grandmother of four grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Bryan, and Teresa; as well as seven great grandchildren. Lizzie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She had a green thumb and especially enjoyed growing a garden of beautiful flowers when she could. Lizzie loved to cook and continued to share her love of cooking with family and friends at the Waterford Senior Living community. We all loved her and will miss her every day. The graveside service for Lizzie will be held at 2:30 o'clock, Sunday, February 23rd at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, with Reverend R. Joseph Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock prior to the service at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020