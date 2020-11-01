Lloyd George Hughes
August 6, 1926 - October 18, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - A private, family service for Mr. Lloyd George Hughes, 94, of Irmo was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Bush River Memorial Gardens, in Columbia. Mr. Hughes was born Friday, Aug. 6, 1926 in Columbia and died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Lexington.
Mr. Hughes loved his Lord, Jesus Christ, his church, his family, his country, and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was the son of the late George Whitfield and Julia Boozer Hughes.
Mr. Hughes was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Berkley Ginn Hughes, who he met while attending the University of South Carolina. After dating for three months, he proposed, and they were married three months later.
He is survived by children, Judy Hughes Cook (Frank ), of Lexington, Beth Hughes Irick (Charles), of Columbia, and Laura Hughes McMillan (Bob), of Lexington; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook Conrad, Matthew Cook, Lauren McMillan, Kathryn McMillan, and Robert McMillan; and six great children.
Mr. Hughes graduated from Irmo High School and joined the United States Navy in 1944, at 17 years old. He served on the USS Endicott for 2 ½ years, and then returned to Columbia, where he attended the University of South Carolina and earned an associate degree in business administration.
For 55 years, he worked as an instrumentation technician, retiring from SCANA as Director of the Department of Instrumentation Technology.
He loved the USC Gamecocks and was a member of the Gamecock Club for more than 50 years, never missing a home football game in 45 years.
Mr. Hughes was an active member of Taylor Methodist Church for more than 50 years, serving on the church board. He also led Wednesday night Bible Study for more than 30 years.
His life was long and full, and he will always be remembered as a man of faith and family.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, TV Camera Fund,1306 Hampton St. Cola., SC 29201 or The Cooperative Ministry, 3821 West Beltline Blvd., Cola., SC 29204
