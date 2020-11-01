1/1
Lloyd George Hughes
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd George Hughes
August 6, 1926 - October 18, 2020
Irmo, South Carolina - A private, family service for Mr. Lloyd George Hughes, 94, of Irmo was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Bush River Memorial Gardens, in Columbia. Mr. Hughes was born Friday, Aug. 6, 1926 in Columbia and died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Lexington.
Mr. Hughes loved his Lord, Jesus Christ, his church, his family, his country, and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was the son of the late George Whitfield and Julia Boozer Hughes.
Mr. Hughes was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Berkley Ginn Hughes, who he met while attending the University of South Carolina. After dating for three months, he proposed, and they were married three months later.
He is survived by children, Judy Hughes Cook (Frank ), of Lexington, Beth Hughes Irick (Charles), of Columbia, and Laura Hughes McMillan (Bob), of Lexington; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook Conrad, Matthew Cook, Lauren McMillan, Kathryn McMillan, and Robert McMillan; and six great children.
Mr. Hughes graduated from Irmo High School and joined the United States Navy in 1944, at 17 years old. He served on the USS Endicott for 2 ½ years, and then returned to Columbia, where he attended the University of South Carolina and earned an associate degree in business administration.
For 55 years, he worked as an instrumentation technician, retiring from SCANA as Director of the Department of Instrumentation Technology.
He loved the USC Gamecocks and was a member of the Gamecock Club for more than 50 years, never missing a home football game in 45 years.
Mr. Hughes was an active member of Taylor Methodist Church for more than 50 years, serving on the church board. He also led Wednesday night Bible Study for more than 30 years.
His life was long and full, and he will always be remembered as a man of faith and family.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, TV Camera Fund,1306 Hampton St. Cola., SC 29201 or The Cooperative Ministry, 3821 West Beltline Blvd., Cola., SC 29204
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved