Lloyd O. Slyce LEESVILLE - Memorial Service for Lloyd O'Neal Slyce, 80, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joe Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Restoration Project, 1220 Cedar Grove Rd., Leesville, SC 29070 or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown MD, 21741. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Slyce passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Lloyd Erby and Rosa Lee Gable Slyce. Mr. Slyce was a Navy Veteran, a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, and was a retired microfiche/ service technician. Surviving are his wife, Rochelle Roof; daughters, Bonnie Lee Slyce (Kyle Campeau) and Wanda Jo Slyce Lindler (Daniel); siblings, Annie Sharpe, Letha Drafts (Michael), and Wayne Slyce (Judy); grandson, Joseph Kyle Lindler (Leslie). He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris Hoover Slyce and a daughter, Donna Jean Slyce. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 19, 2019