Lloyd Patterson
1933 - 2020
Lloyd Albert Patterson
October 5, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Lloyd A. Patterson, 87, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 after an extended illness.
Graveside Services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Reverend Mark Powers officiating.
A native of Sanford, Fla., Lloyd was born January 27, 1933 to the late Harry and Christine Patterson. He is a veteran of the United States Navy who served his country during the Korean War.
In 42 years, Lloyd worked his way up from mail handler to Post Master at the State Park Post Office and retiring as Postal Building Inspector. Lloyd found joy in helping other people, he was kind, humble and a gentle giant of a man who devoted his life to his family and career. In addition to his postal career, he worked part time for SCETV for 35 years and while pursuing his Journalism degree at the University of South Carolina he worked for WIS Radio recording Trinity Cathedral's Sunday services, where he and his wife attended.
Lloyd's favorite things in life were his family, Braves baseball, traveling and taking pictures. After retiring, he and Karen wandered around the US and Canada to MLB ballparks cheering on the Braves, sightseeing attractions that were on their route allowing Pat to photograph their travels.
Those left to cherish his memory, include his wife of 60 years, Karen McKibben Patterson; a daughter, Michele Patterson both of Columbia; a son, Russell Patterson (Renee) of Irmo; a grandson, George Woodard of Columbia; a sister, Lois Glenn (Donald) of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and several extended family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to SC Episcopal Home at Still Hopes.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
