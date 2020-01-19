Lloyd J. Roberts LEXINGTON - Lloyd J. Roberts known as Pops, 73, of Lexington passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1946 in Utica, New York. He was the son of Kenneth V. Roberts and Jane Furgal Roberts. Lloyd graduated from Chadwicks Union Free High School in 1964, and attended the State University of New York at Cobleskill. He worked for the Grand Union Corporation spent 33 years at Special Metals Corporation. He went onto work for Fine Metals Corporation in Ashland, Virginia. Mr. Roberts was a veteran of the Vietnam War Era, serving with the United States Army. Lloyd enjoyed playing baseball and teaching the sport. He was an active reader, enjoyed cross word puzzles, cutting firewood and making friends wherever he went. He is survived by two sons; three daughters; two brothers; and one sister. Lloyd was predeceased by one daughter and one brother. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020