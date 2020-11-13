SFC (Ret.) Lloyd Watkins
February 6, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - SFC (Ret.) Lloyd Watkins passed away on November 8, 2020, in Columbia, SC. He was born on February 6, 1937 to the late Bessie Johnson and Andrew Robinson. He is survived by: his lovely wife for 66 years, Ezelma Ruth Boular Watkins; three children, LTC (Ret.) USA Ronald Dale (Renee) Watkins, Sr., Lt Col (Ret.) USAF Darrell Tavan (Carleen) Watkins, and La Tonja Monique Watkins; five grandchildren, one great-grandson, a brother, Mell (Michaela) Johnson, Jr., and host of other loving relatives and friends.