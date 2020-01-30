L.M. Matthews LEESVILLE - L.M. "Frog" Matthews, 86, of Leesville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, at Hulon Baptist Church with burial in Quattlebaum Cemetery with Rev. Robert Patterson, Rev. Robert Culbertson and Rev. Earl Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020