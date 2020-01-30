L.M. Matthews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L.M. Matthews.
Service Information
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC
29006
(803)-532-6100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Hulon Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

L.M. Matthews LEESVILLE - L.M. "Frog" Matthews, 86, of Leesville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, at Hulon Baptist Church with burial in Quattlebaum Cemetery with Rev. Robert Patterson, Rev. Robert Culbertson and Rev. Earl Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, other times at his home. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.