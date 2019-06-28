Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Dodd Keefe. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Columbia First Seventh-day Adventist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Columbia First Seventh-day Adventist Church 243 Riverchase Way Lexington , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Dodd Keefe COLUMBIA- Lois Dodd Keefe 98 entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019. Born January 31, 1921 in Columbia, SC to the late William and Viney Dodd . Lois graduated from Columbia High School, where she excelled in all sports, including as a champion softball pitcher. Lois is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Charles Edward Keefe, a five letter man at Olympia High School. Their life together was enriched with a shared interest in sports and faith. Lois was employed by Pacific Columbia Mills for 47 years, working in every position and ending her career as secretary to the Vice President. Lois was an active member of Columbia First Seventh-day Adventist Church for 70 years. Her last words were "Tell everyone I love them" and "I will get back with you". Lois is survived by her children: Van Stephen Keefe, Chuck Keefe (Charleen), Kitty L. Keefe (Sam Nunamaker), brother, William Dodd, Jr.(Sandra), grandchildren: Terri Gains (Clay), Sherri Campbell (Matt), Dustin Keefe (Angie), great grandchildren: Brittany Gains, Bethany Gains, Tucker Campbell, Owen Campbell. The family will receive friends 2-3 PM Saturday June 29, 2019 at Columbia First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 243 Riverchase Way, Lexington, SC 29072 with a funeral service to follow at 3 PM. Burial will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park ,138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072 where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life, Ed Keefe. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

