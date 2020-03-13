Lois Hall WEST COLUMBIA - Lois Margie Nell (Lovett) Hall, 87, of West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Columbia on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Earlie Alexander and Mary Rabon Lovett. She is survived by her son, Doug Craig; daughter, Kathy Hughes; grandchildren, Brent Craig, Christina McCall, Cynthia Higgins, and Joseph Craig; brothers, Walter Lovett, Jimmy Lovett, and Timmy Lovett; as well as three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Lovett; sister, Annie Hughes; and grandson, James Craig. The family will receive friends from 2-5pm on Friday, March 13th at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 14th at Woodridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020