Lois Hall (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies at this time."
    - The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC
29073
(803)-764-9631
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lois Hall WEST COLUMBIA - Lois Margie Nell (Lovett) Hall, 87, of West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Columbia on May 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Earlie Alexander and Mary Rabon Lovett. She is survived by her son, Doug Craig; daughter, Kathy Hughes; grandchildren, Brent Craig, Christina McCall, Cynthia Higgins, and Joseph Craig; brothers, Walter Lovett, Jimmy Lovett, and Timmy Lovett; as well as three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Lovett; sister, Annie Hughes; and grandson, James Craig. The family will receive friends from 2-5pm on Friday, March 13th at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, March 14th at Woodridge Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details