Lois Delano 'Del' 'Lena' Clark Hammond WEST COLUMBIA - Memorial service for Mrs. Lois Delano "Del" "Lena" Clark Hammond will be held at 4PM on Sunday, March 10th at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church- in The New Life Center. The family will receive friends at 2:30PM prior to the service in The New Life Center. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her in life can make donations in memory of Mrs. Hammond to the Building Fund at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church (3050 Leaphart Rd. West Columbia, SC 29169) Mrs. Hammond passed away on March 5, 2019 after an illness of several years. Born on February 7, 1935 in Richland County. She was a daughter of the late Henry O. and Birdie N. Clark. She graduated from Irmo High School in 1954. She was married for 61 years to A. V. Hammond Jr. She worked for a number of years at three Financial Institutions and two State Agencies, and part time at the SC State Fair. She became Nana at the birth of her first grandchild soon followed by two more. Surviving are her husband, A. V. Hammond Jr., son, Steven Mark Hammond (Bobbie) of Red Bank, daughter, Kimberly Hammond Nelson (Mitch) of Lexington, grandsons, Matthew Orion Hammond and Kyle Jacob Nelson, granddaughter Megan Nelson Byars (Jason) of Irmo, a sister Cherry Ann Lorick, brothers, Dewey and Henry Clark Jr of Chapin and Kenneth V. Clark of Irmo and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Janie Meetze, Georgie Bailey, Dorthy Black and Rose Richardson, brothers Lewis, Bobby and Ray Clark and many nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

