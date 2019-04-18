Lois MacNaughton

Obituary
Lois Hobbs MacNaughton MOUNT PLEASANT - Lois Hobbs MacNaughton of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Columbia, passed away on April 11, 2019. Lois was born August 24, 1928, in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh in 1946 and from Duke University in 1950. Lois is survived by her husband Bob, four children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Burial will be from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, on April 24 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Cathedral. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at tributes.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019
