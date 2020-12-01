Lois McNair

November 11, 1925 - November 27, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Lois Leslie Rawls McNair, 95, widower of Reverend Carl Webster "Jack" McNair entered into eternal rest on Friday November 27, 2020 at her home in Beaufort, SC surrounded by her family.

Lois was born on November 11, 1925 to the late Benjamin Russell and Leila Harsey Rawls in Giddy Swamp, SC. As the wife of a Methodist minister, Lois lovingly served alongside her husband the following communities: Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, Bethel UMC, Monticello UMC, and Shiloh UMC in the Fairfield Circuit; Hampton UMC/Varnville UMC in Hampton, SC; Duncan Acres UMC in Union, SC; Gramling UMC in Gramling, SC; Surfside UMC in Surfside, SC; Salem UMC in Ballentine, SC; and Wesley Memorial UMC and Bethel UMC in Columbia, SC. Lois enjoyed gardening, was a member of Daylily Garden Club and always had the best-looking yard in the neighborhood. She enjoyed quilting and crafting, was a member of the Salem Craft Group and was always in the middle of a project. Lois loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and her door was always open. After retirement, Lois and her husband Jack settled in Columbia, SC where they attended Bethel UMC and were members of the Joy Sunday School Class. After her husband passed, Lois moved to Beaufort, SC to be closer to her children and attended Port Royal UMC. Lois was loved by all and will be missed dearly by all that knew her.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Olivia Rawls Sims and Ruth Rawls; two brothers, Benjamin Russell Rawls and William Edward Rawls and her son-in-law Wallace Miller Barnes III.

Lois is survived by two daughters, Lynn McNair Barnes and Carla (Legrand) McNair Forbes; one son, Carl (Marjorie) Webster McNair; five grandsons, Patrick Forbes, Sanders, Andrew, Taylor and Jordan McNair; and one granddaughter, Erica Forbes.

The family of Lois McNair would like to extend a special thanks to Alzheimer's Family Services of Greater Beaufort, Victoria Taylor, Sabina Norris, Monica Gadson, Alexis Norris, Idell Meyers, and Peggy Biener for their wonderful and loving care of Lois during this difficult time.

In light of COVID-19, the family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Family Services of Greater Beaufort, P.O. Box 1514, Beaufort, SC 29901-1514.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2020.