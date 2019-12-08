Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Meyer. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Lucille Gamber Meyer WHITE ROCK - A funeral service for Lois Lucille Gamber Meyer, 94, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Irmo, with burial in the church cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Meyer, widow of the Rev. Merlin C. Meyer, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Finlayson, MN on June 16, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Hugo Gamber and Ruth Rische Gamber. Lois was a faithful supporter of her husband's pastoral ministry. In 2003, Lois and Merlin relocated from Connecticut to the Heritage at Lowman. Despite her health challenges, she continued her husband's practice of visiting the infirm and sick. She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and was an active member of the Lowman Community; just last week she competed in Wii, a Nintendo video game! Surviving are her son, David Meyer (Barbie) of Seal Beach, CA; daughter, Jeanna Luker (Monte) of Columbia; grandchildren, Lisa Coate (John), Jennifer Meyer-Swanson and Heather Meyer-Bolo (Bryan); and great-grandchildren, Hayden Coate and Baby Bolo on the way. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother, Martha Gamber; four sisters and a brother, Esther, Gertrude, Wally, Orie, and Irmie. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Lutheran Bible Translators, PO Box 789, Concordia, MO 64020; Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 51N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Please sign the online guestbook at

