Lois Roseborough COLUMBIA, SC - Lois Nolan Roseborough, 84, of Columbia, SC, died peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. Lois was born in Camden, SC to Eddie and Lois Heckel Nolan at just two pounds. Kept alive by love and warm water bottles, she became a pillar of strength and the matriarch of her family. Lois was an accomplished dancer and majorette at Camden High School. She was a loving mother to four children while working full-time, retiring from Fort Jackson MEPS in 1999. Afterwards she found her dream job working at Academy of Dance Arts for 15 years where lifelong friendships with dancers and their parents were made. Lois always made sure her family knew they were her top priority. As a grandmother, "Nanny" shared her love of travel by creating a tradition of taking her grandchildren on individual trips, including D.C., Disney (many times), NYC and Europe. She found much joy in annual family beach trips. Lois was an avid reader and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and attending live theater. She was an ardent Gamecock fan, especially following the women's basketball program. Lois was a faithful servant of the Lord, attending Trenholm Road United Methodist Church for over 30 years and spending time with many friends weekly at Shepherd's Center. Known for her big heart and small stature, she had an easy smile and a giving spirit. Lois is survived by her sons, Kin Roseborough (Kathy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Bill Roseborough (Tracy) of Columbia, SC; daughters, Debra R. Rountree (Charlie) of Columbia, SC, Anne R. Durrett (Louis) of Austin, TX and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by her grandson, William Nolan Roseborough, Jr. A celebration of her life will take place at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service in the Dining Hall. Memorials may be made to Shepherd's Center of Columbia, SC, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204 or the . Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

