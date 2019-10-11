Lois Shipes Cromer WEST COLUMBIA Lois Shipes Cromer, 83, passed away October 8, 2019. Born May 28, 1936 in Hampton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Philip Ruben and Corrie Donaghue Shipes. Mrs. Cromer was a life long member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for 25 years, was a former member of The Bernhardt Circle, and a member of the Augsburg Sunday School Class. She was also a Scout Leader with the Girl Scouts of America for 10 years. Mrs. Cromer is survived by her husband, Robert G. Cromer, Sr.; son, Robert G. Cromer, Jr. (Monica Lee) of West Columbia; daughter, Bonnie Kay Cromer McBride (Donald) of Gaston; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Studebaker, Charity N. Lee, and Philip H. McBride; and 3 great-grandchildren, Brayden Studebaker, Madison Brown and Kari McBride. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles Ruben Shipes. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 pm at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. The funeral service will be 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to all of the caregivers and staff on Caughman Way at Lexington Extended Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church "Sunshine Club". Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2019