Lois Skipper
September 9, 1928 - October 9, 2020
Swansea, South Carolina - Lois Sturkie Martin Skipper, 92, of Swansea, SC, departed to her Heavenly home Friday, Oct 9, 2020 with her family by her side at Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gaston with Reverend Rex Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends the hour before the service in the church sanctuary.
Lois was born in Swansea, SC to sharecroppers, Zadie Ellen Lucas and John Lee Sturkie. The last remaining of 9 children, Lois honed her skills as a seamstress out of necessity.
Lois is survived by her 4 daughters, Sherrie Manuel (TR) of Swansea, Deborah Martin of Cayce, Sunnie Gail Pound (Glenn) of Wagener, Robin Peterson (Charlie) of Gaston; her son, Eric Martin of Swansea; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by her husband, Richard Skipper; daughter, Cynthia Bozard; son-in-law, Mike Bozard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Gaston, 121 Oaky Springs Dr., Gaston, SC 29053.
