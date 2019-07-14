Lois Jeanette Turner IRMO - Lois Jeanette Turner, 70, of Irmo passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Lois Elizabeth Brigman Turner. Jeanette is survived by her brother, Richard L. "Ricky" Turner (Patsy); sister, Pearl Eugene "Nena" Turner; niece, Bethany T. Best (Adrian); nephew, Brandon P. Turner; and great nephew, Brady Best. Graveside services will be held at 2 o'clock Pm Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery conducted by Reverend Susan Culler. The family will receive friends after the service by the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of the Midlands, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia SC 29210. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Turner family.
Published in The State on July 14, 2019