Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Williams. View Sign Service Information Bush River Memorial Gardens 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Jean Williams "Lodi" LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lois Jean "Lodi" Williams, 90, of Lexington at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ben Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Lois was born on February 9, 1929, in Hemingway, SC to the late T. Eugene Huggins, Sr. and Lois Dantzler Huggins, she passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Lois was a charter member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian church and a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian church. She was a graduate of Columbia College. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois is survived by her sons, Joseph Randall "Randy" Williams (Sherrie Winter-Williams) of Jacksonville, FL, Larry Tillman Williams (Dee Camp) of Spartanburg, SC and Curtis Legere Williams of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Henry "Joe" Williams; brother, T.E. Huggins, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Fennell, Frances Bradham, and Frederica Cribb. Memorials may be made to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036 or The Presbyterian Community Home, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. On-line condolences may be sent to

Lois Jean Williams "Lodi" LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lois Jean "Lodi" Williams, 90, of Lexington at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ben Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Lois was born on February 9, 1929, in Hemingway, SC to the late T. Eugene Huggins, Sr. and Lois Dantzler Huggins, she passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Lois was a charter member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian church and a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian church. She was a graduate of Columbia College. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois is survived by her sons, Joseph Randall "Randy" Williams (Sherrie Winter-Williams) of Jacksonville, FL, Larry Tillman Williams (Dee Camp) of Spartanburg, SC and Curtis Legere Williams of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Henry "Joe" Williams; brother, T.E. Huggins, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Fennell, Frances Bradham, and Frederica Cribb. Memorials may be made to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036 or The Presbyterian Community Home, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close