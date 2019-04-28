Lois Jean Williams "Lodi" LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lois Jean "Lodi" Williams, 90, of Lexington at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ben Sloan officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Lois was born on February 9, 1929, in Hemingway, SC to the late T. Eugene Huggins, Sr. and Lois Dantzler Huggins, she passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Lois was a charter member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian church and a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian church. She was a graduate of Columbia College. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois is survived by her sons, Joseph Randall "Randy" Williams (Sherrie Winter-Williams) of Jacksonville, FL, Larry Tillman Williams (Dee Camp) of Spartanburg, SC and Curtis Legere Williams of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Henry "Joe" Williams; brother, T.E. Huggins, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Fennell, Frances Bradham, and Frederica Cribb. Memorials may be made to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036 or The Presbyterian Community Home, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019