Loison Cromley "LC" Reynolds
November 8, 2020
Batesburg, South Carolina -
Graveside services for Loison Cromley "L. C." Reynolds, 90, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday November 15, 2020 at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Pitts officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bee Informed Partnership (https://beeinformed.org/donate/
) or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
). Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Reynolds died Sunday November 8, 2020, after a sudden and brief illness. Born in Saluda County, he was son of the late Mack and Olivia Dozier Reynolds. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church and was an Army Veteran who served in Korea but whose passion was for World War II. Mr. Reynolds retired from Greenwood Mills, was a member of the Model A Ford Club of America, SC Beekeepers Association and was awarded SC Beekeeper of the Year in 2008 for his long-standing dedication and his work with Clemson University. He was also a long-time IPTAY member and always cheered his Clemson football. He loved his family and his many, many friends. He also loved his animals: always a dog or two, usually some quail, sometimes some chickens and a rabbit.
Survivors include his son, Robert Reynolds (Kelly Raley), step-sons, Jeff Jones (Julie), Chris Jones (Karen), and sisters, Allene Kelly (Thomas) and Carolyn Clark.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruby Jean Pratt Reynolds, and his second wife, Alice Ruth Jones Reynolds.
