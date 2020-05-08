Lola Brooks Coggeshall DARLINGTON Lola Brooks Coggeshall, age 86, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born in Florence, SC on July 24, 1933, Lola is the daughter of the late Edwin Fuller Brooks and Jean Osteen Brooks. She spent her childhood in Florence and graduated from McClenaghan High School. She attended Converse College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. While at USC, she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She married the love of her life, Albert P. Coggeshall, Sr. on August 18, 1955. They moved to Las Cruces, NM after their honeymoon, where Albert was stationed at White Sands Proving Grounds during the Korean War. In October of 1956, the moved back to Darlington with their first child, Lola. They had three more children in the following seven years. Lola was the best wife and mother, and was most definitely the matriarch of their family. As a member of Darlington Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday school, led two Circles, taught the Youth Group with Albert, and was instrumental in bringing the renewal to the church in 1972. Lola was a founding member of the Darlington Boys Youth Home. She also served as a member of the Darlington County School Board. Throughout her life, she touched so many people with her love and generosity. She would be remembered by all for her beautiful smile and her joy and zest for life. In addition to her parents and her husband, Lola was preceded in death by her son, Albert Parrott Coggeshall, Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Lola C. Early (Chuck), Lurline C. Bryant (Johnny), Jean Brooks C. Lavespere (Mike); daughter-in-law, Jeanie Coggeshall; grandsons, Creighton Bryant, Fuller Bryant (Samantha), Bern Lavespere, Brooks Lavespere; granddaughters, Lyall Early and Hunter King Coggeshall-Carter; two great-grandchildren, Vassey Bryant and Alfred Deleon (Al); sister, Betty Jean Charles; sister-in-law, Ina Coggeshall; brother-in-law, Bill Coggeshall (Betty). Memorials may be made to Darlington Presbyterian Church for the Bolivian Ministry of Marcus and Jennifer Morris, 311 Pearl St. Darlington, SC 29532; McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502-0551; or to The Lord Cares, PO Box 1457 Darlington, SC 29540. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.